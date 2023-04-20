The Splash Zone 4/20/23: Chris Grier meets with media at pre-draft conference

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier and Assistant General Manager Marvin Allen met with the media yesterday for their annual pre-draft conference. They got to discuss about the current state of the team and gave bland answers for the upcoming draft so they don’t give away their secrets. The two GM’s were asked about the right tackle situation and Grier expects Austin Jackson to be the team’s starter. Fans may not like that answer as Jackson has underperformed since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Rumors: Xavien Howard 'Washed?' A Trade Into First Round? And Cedrick Wilson Landing Spots

Chris Grier's pre-draft news conference provided Miami Dolphins news and rumors aplenty. Let's explore them all.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says he considered retirement 'for a time' after concussion-laden 2022 season

Tagovailoa missed five games in 2022 after he suffered multiple concussions.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Happy with Austin Jackson at Right Tackle - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson will get another shot to handle a starting role on the Miami Dolphins offensive line

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips, teammates inspired by mentoring incarcerated teens - AFC East- ESPN

Miami's second-year pass-rusher is moved by the opportunity to change the trajectory of kids' lives and vows to make 'a sustainable impact.'

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Channing Tindall Recognized for his Speed; Can He Get on the Fast Track to Success? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Channing Tindall and Tyreek Hill both proudly wore T-shirts marking their speed on the first day of the Miami Dolphins offseason program

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/19/23: Dolphins doing research on tight end prospects - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa considered retirement, talks jiu-jitsu - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with the media on Wednesday afternoon, here’s everything we learned!

We need more Dolphins player nicknames! - The Phinsider

Sports probably lead any other segment of entertainment in the number of nicknames given to people involved in that segment. Of all the sports, football might lead the pack, at least in this...

NFL Mock Draft 2023: ESPN three-round projection gives Miami Dolphins help on both sides of the ball - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins do not hold a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they are going to add some important pieces, according to a three-round mock from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., and Todd McShay.

Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins to move Robert Hunt to right tackle - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins right guard Robert Hunt is still looking for his first touchdown — but he did come close once!