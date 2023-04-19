The Splash Zone 4/19/23: Dolphins doing research on tight ends

Tight end seems to be a popular pick when doing a mock draft for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have been doing their work on the position with their pre-draft process and thankfully this year’s draft is full of talent at tight end. It the Dolphins choose to go tight end in round 2, they could find someone who could be a big contributor this season.

What Dolphins are doing with top tight ends. And other positions they’re eyeballing

Miami Dolphins check out tight ends in NFL Draft

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins Rumors: Dalvin Cook to Miami? More Clarity Could Come Wednesday

Chatter linking Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins has only grown in recent days. Chris Grier could put a stop to it when he meets with reporters Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins News 4/18/23: Which tight end prospect is the best fit for the Dolphins? - The Phinsider

WATCH: Can three former All-Pros return to form and help Miami Dolphins special teams? - The Phinsider

Jason Sanders, Braxton Berrios and Jake Bailey headline Miami’s special teams unit.

What Is A Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Worth To You? - The Phinsider

Our Miami Dolphins have had a ton of success in the franchise's long history but the last time the team won a Super Bowl has been longer than the majority of us have been alive, aka way too damn...