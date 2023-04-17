The Splash Zone 4/17/23: Dolphins add more speed to offense with signing of Chosen Anderson

Hard to think that the Miami Dolphins offense could get any faster. But it did. Late Saturday night it was reported that the Dolphins and wide receiver Chosen Anderson had agreed to a 1-year deal. Last year, he split time between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals and had one of his worst statistical years. There is a good chance Anderson becomes the Dolphins #3 wide receiver as he competes with Braxton Berrios for playing time.

Miami Dolphins Adding Veteran WR Chosen Anderson - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are bringing in even more speed to their already fast offense

Miami Dolphins WR Corps After Chosen Anderson Addition - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

There should quite a battle for playing time behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins acquiring a four-time Pro Bowl running back isn’t necessarily a pipe dream - The Phinsider

There is a chance that running back Dalvin Cook could play for the Dolphins next season.

Miami Dolphins News 4/16/23: Will Dolphins spend a high pick on running back? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Can Austin Jackson Flip the Narrative and Secure the Right Tackle Spot for the Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

A deeper look at Miami’s recent draft missteps

Phinsider Faithful Weigh In On Best Miami Dolphins Position Unit - The Phinsider

Earlier this week I asked the Phinsider faithful which of the position units were the best/strength of the team going into the 2023 season. Below are some of your answers and thoughts on the...