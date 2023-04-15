The Splash Zone 4/15/23: Where does Chris Grier rank among NFL general managers?

For the past three seasons, the Miami Dolphins have had a winning record and have not been able to get over the playoff hump. The team advanced to the postseason this past season, but was knocked out by the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round. Since 2016, Chris Grier has been the Dolphins general manager. There have been plenty of ups and downs, but there has been mores ups recently as the team is getting more talented and improving. With Grier’s body of work, where would you rank him among the general managers of the NFL?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Where Does Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Rank Among His Peers? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining where NFL.com placed Grier among general managers around the league

Dolphins Defense

Ten Defensive Players the Miami Dolphins Should Target in the 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Siaki Ika, Jack Campbell and Antonio Johnson are among the prospects of interest on the second day of the draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/14/23: NFL quarterbacks getting new helmets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

WATCH: Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler lead Miami’s interior defensive linemen, but will Dolphins draft replacement in 2023 NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

Can the Miami Dolphins find the money to extend both Wilkins and Sieler?

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 537 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the arrival of the weekend. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do...

NFL GM Power Rankings: Where does Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier rank among his peers? - The Phinsider

Grier won’t be too happy with this list.