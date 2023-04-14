The Splash Zone 4/14/23: NFL quarterbacks getting new helmets

It was announced yesterday that the NFL and NFLPA have approved a new helmet, specifically for the quarterbacks, to diminish the severity of concussions. Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was diagnosed with a concussion twice last season after hitting his head off the ground. Tua is going through some training during this offseason to fall properly when taking a hit. Hopefully the helmet helps quarterbacks avoid sustaining any severe concussions going forward.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

New Helmet Coming for QBs, Designed to Prevent Tua-Like Concussions - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The new helmet is designed to offer more protection when a quarterback's head hits the ground

