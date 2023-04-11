The Splash Zone 4/11/23: What does a Christian Wilkins extension look like?

Defensive tackles are getting paid and Christian Wilkins is not one of them. Wilkins is very deserving of a raise as the defensive lineman has continued to improve every season since being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Keeping Wilkins won’t be cheap, but it is important to keep your own players and an extension would help clear some cap space up for the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

As defensive tackles get paid, what could a deal look like for the Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins?

Miami is in talks with Wilkins on an extension

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel's Viral Video with Aaron Donald Tells a Bigger Story - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel's ability to relate to players stands as one of his biggest attributes as an NFL head coach

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins Suggestion: What a Cedrick Wilson Jr. Trade Could Look Like - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins would like nothing more than to be able to shed the wide receiver's salary

Dolphins Defensive Line

Emmanuel Ogbah heads to Kenya to help NFL grow game

The NFL invited Emmanuel Ogbah of the Dolphins to participate in its NFL Africa program

Dolphins Offseason

Some advice to the Miami Dolphins about what not do in this month’s draft and why

A message to the Dolphins about what not to do at the NFL Draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/10/23: What does Braxton Berrios bring to the Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Best Defensive Player All Time? - The Phinsider

In the Miami Dolphins' long history, there have been many great players of their era that became future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Throughout the history of the Dolphins, Miami has had...

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is one of five NFL players in Kenya participating with the NFL Africa Camp 2023 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was born in Lagos Nigeria.