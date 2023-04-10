The Splash Zone 4/10/23: What does Braxton Berrios bring to the Dolphins?

Wide receiver wasn’t a huge need for the Miami Dolphins in free agency, but Braxton Berrios made too much sense. The team is set with their top two receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Berrios should slide right into the #3 role and provide a good option out of the slot. Berrios should also takeover as the team’s special teams returner, something they did not have last season as they rotated players for the role.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Versatile Braxton Berrios 'down to do whatever' for Dolphins - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins see former Jet Berrios as a potential playmaker in the passing game and as a special teams returner.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins draft preview: Could Miami finally take a running back with a high pick?

The Dolphins re-signed all four running backs who were set to hit free agency this offseason.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 4/8/23: Which games could be in primetime for the Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Titans re-siging Jeffery Simmons could have impacts on Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are working on a contract extension with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The Tennessee Titans just re-signed Jeffery Simmons, a move that could impact negotiations with Wilkins.

Where The Phinsider Faithful Watch Their Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Earlier this week I asked the question, where do you watch your Miami Dolphins games from? Below are some of the responses from our Phinsider faithful-

Tua Tagovailoa’s health paramount to the production of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are putting all of their Easter eggs in the Tagovailoa basket this offseason.

Pro Football Focus grades former Dolphins edge rusher Cameron Wake as one of the NFL’s best UDFA signings - The Phinsider

Edge rusher Cameron Wake had the highest PFF grade of any UDFA since 2006.