The Splash Zone 3/9/23: Improving the Dolphins special teams unit

For the past two seasons, the Miami Dolphins special teams unit has been pretty lackluster. Kicker Jason Sanders improved from his disastrous 2021 season and punter Thomas Morstead was a great free agent find. Morstead will be a free agent and has expressed interest in returning to the team. He shouldn’t cost the team much. But where the Dolphins need to improve is in every aspect of returning kicks/punts and defending returns. Last season was odd, because key special team players were being forced to contribute more time on the defensive side of the ball due to injuries.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins position review: How does Miami improve an inconsistent special teams unit?

The Dolphins’ special teams unit struggled in 2022 but Miami retained coordinator Danny Crossman.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins QB Talk Involving Tua and Jackson - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins were among several teams reported to not be interested in pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason

QB Power Rankings 2023: Patrick Mahomes Sits at the Top, Jalen Hurts Nearly Elite

We rank all of the significant quarterbacks in anticipation of the 2023 season in our Pro Football Network QB Power Rankings.

Skepticism about Dolphins’ Tagovailoa commitment growing tiresome. And it’s unwarranted

Skepticism continues, unnecessarily, about Dolphins’ commitment to Tua

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins looking for linebacker help: Who’s available and things to keep in mind

A look at every Miami Dolphins linebacker as free agency approaches

Dolphins Offseason

The Top 10 UFA Signings in Miami Dolphins History - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tackle Terron Armstead already among the top pick-ups after his one Pro Bowl season in Miami

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/8/23: How can the Dolphins become contenders? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Which Positions does Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Covet in the NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

A gateway into his team-building philosophy

What is your best story of meeting a Miami Dolphin or NFL player? - The Phinsider

Most of us, perhaps not all, but most have at some point in our life had the opportunity to either meet a current or former Miami Dolphins player, or if you are a Phins fan but live somewhere else,...