The Splash Zone 3/8/23: How can the Dolphins become contenders?

There were some growing pains, but the first year under head coach Mike McDaniel can be viewed as a huge success for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had an electric offense that sputtered due to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing several games, but the team still managed to make the postseason and made the Buffalo Bills work for their win during Wildcard weekend. Free agency begins next week, meaning the Dolphins will be looking to add some players to the roster and look to improve and build off of last season. But first the team has to clear up their cap situation.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How Dolphins can be a real contender in Year 2 under Mike McDaniel | FOX Sports

Expectations for the Dolphins will go way up in the 2023 season. What can they do this offseason to become more competitive?

Dolphins Defensive Line

What to know about the Dolphins’ defensive line entering free agency and what’s ahead

What to know about Dolphins’ defensive line

Dolphins Secondary

REPORT: Dolphins Releasing Byron Jones Next Week - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins decision to part ways with cornerback Byron Jones has long been expected

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Ranking of Pending 2023 Dolphins Free Agents - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike Gesicki, Raheem Mostert and Teddy Bridgewater are among the most prominent Miami Dolphins players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents

Former Dolphins

Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey will sign one-day contract with Dolphins to officially retire | Fox News

Mike Pouncey is signing a one-day contract with the Miami Dolphins to formally retire from the NFL after 10 seasons playing center for them and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/7/23: Dolphins takeaways from the NFL Combine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign -Mike Gesicki - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki in 2022. But what will they do as he heads toward free agency in 2023?

RAS Roundup: How athletic are the top cornerback prospects for the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

Which cornerbacks should the Miami Dolphins be targeting in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Miami Dolphins set to release CB Byron Jones, will save the team $13.6M - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will cut cornerback Byron Jones according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move will save the Dolphins $13.6 million in cap space.

Tom Brady squashes rumors of a potential move to Miami, opts to take care of newborn kitten instead - The Phinsider

Brady ended rumors of a potential return to the NFL, via his Twitter account.

Who should the Miami Dolphins target first in the offseason? - The Phinsider

Which players should the Miami Dolphins target first in free agency and the draft?

Darlington: The Miami Dolphins will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson or any other starting QBs this off-season - The Phinsider

Another report indicating that the Miami Dolphins will stick with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback

2023 Miami Dolphins free agency moves: Team releases Cethan Carter, tenders Elijah Campbell ahead of free agent period - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are starting to make roster moves ahead of the 2023 free agency period.

Miami Dolphins retirements: Mike Pouncey to sign one-day contract - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are bringing home center Mike Pouncey to give him the chance to retire as a member of the team.