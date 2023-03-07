The Splash Zone 3/7/23: Dolphins takeaways from the NFL Combine

The annual NFL Combine was held over the weekend and it’s always a great chance to hear from the coaches and general managers. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, both met with the media during the week and we got some insight about some players. The focal point was about the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not the team will exercise his fifth year option.

Questions about the running backs and offensive line were also part of the evaluation process for the Dolphins in Indianapolis.

With the news that Derrick Henry could potentially be on the trade block, we look at which teams might be in the trade market for the running back.

The Dolphins need to run more. Do they run in back with Mostert and Wilson or do they take a big swing at improvement?

Three Miami Dolphins were mentioned among early candidates

Dolphins expected to seek cornerback help

Bills safety Jordan Poyer has openly flirted with the possibility of coming to South Florida.

Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Dolphins' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs, and offseason outlook heading into free agency.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Which running backs should the Miami Dolphins be targeting in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins are 16 million over the cap going into free agency. Phinsider readers weigh in on how they would fix things.

Philip Rivers expressed a desire to return to the NFL late last season, and play for the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins acquired tailback Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers.