The Splash Zone 3/6/23: Dolphins meet with running backs at NFL Combine

It should surprise no one that the Miami Dolphins are talking to running back prospect at the NFL Combine considering when free agency starts, the team won’t have a running back under contract. The team is open to bringing back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson since they are familiar with the offensive system that Mike McDaniel wants to run. The Dolphins haven’t drafted a running back in the first three rounds since 2016, when they selected Kenyan Drake in the third round.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins meet running backs at NFL Scouting Combine as backfield set to hit free agency

The Dolphins have met with several running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Defense Will Feature New Roles Under Vic Fangio - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The new Miami Dolphins defensive scheme will demand different things from the players

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins-Related Combine Soundbites - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The shortest player at the 2023 scouting combine is a big of fan of Miami Dolphins quarterback and former college teammate Skylar Thompson

Miami Dolphins Report Card | NFLPA

The Miami Dolphins ranked as the 2nd best team in the NFL according to the results. The facilities grade out at the top of nearly every category, the staff is well respected, and the players feel like both the trainers and strength coaches add to their success.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/4/23: Dolphins need to extend Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

New York Jets QB Mike White is interested in playing for the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Mike White went to high school and college in South Florida.

Phinsider readers share their thoughts on Miami Dolphins GM Chirs Grier - The Phinsider

Phinsider faithful review Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier’s past draft successes and failures

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign -Eric Fisher - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins added veteran offensive lineman Eric Fisher during the 2022 season. Should they try to bring him back for 2023?

Which team should be the Dolphins' target in the offseason? - The Phinsider

As the NFL heads towards free agency and then the draft there will be three types of teams in the mix. There are teams that are at the top and only need to continue to improve where they can in an...

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not considered a change at special teams coordinator - The Phinsider

Danny Crossman joined the Miami Dolphins with Brian Flores in 2019.