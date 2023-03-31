The Splash Zone 3/31/23: Christian Wilkins extension a priority for Dolphins

Christian Wilkins has developed into one of the Miami Dolphins best players after being selected 13th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the team. It started out slow, but Wilkins has grown into a menace these past two seasons and is coming off his best season. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the team is trying to work on an extension for one of their own.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Christian Wilkins at the Top of Miami Dolphins Extension Candidates - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel has acknowledged the Miami Dolphins are working on a contract extension for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

Dolphins Offense

Where Dolphins depth chart stands on offense, and notes at each position, heading into May

Where Dolphins’ depth chart stands on offense

Dolphins Offseason

Why the NFL's Thursday night scheming would hurt Miami Dolphins and their fans | Habib

Here's why, if you're the Dolphins or a Dolfan, you should be wary of the NFL's twin schemes to revamp 'Thursday Night Football' scheduling.

Kelly: Overlooking the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East Hierarchy Is Disrespectful - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins should not be overlooked after coming off a playoff season and adding Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey since then

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/30/23: Revisiting the Dolphins, 49ers trade - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

What position(s) are the Miami Dolphins set at? - The Phinsider

Last night Marek Brave filled in for me as I had to attend to a personal matter so thank you to Marek for his help. His post asked which position would you like to see your Miami Dolphins address...