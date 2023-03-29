The Splash Zone 3/29/23: Why Dolphins brought back their running backs

The Miami Dolphins had an excellent passing game when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was on the field. The run game however did not meet expectations as the team did not run the ball much with only 390 attempts. That’s okay though, because the Dolphins are not going to be a run heavy team. They have two play makers at wide receiver in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who need to get the ball, so passing the ball is the offenses best option right now. The team doesn’t need big name running backs to get this offense moving.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Mike McDaniel Explains Miami Dolphins Running Back Decision — And Why He's Right - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins re-signed Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and their other two free agents at the position in the offseason

Mike McDaniel

Magnetic Mike McDaniel won't shy away from big personalities, big expectations | Schad

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opens up at NFL owners meetings

Dolphins Offense

CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein: The Dolphins offense is shaping up - CBS Miami

Coach Mike McDaniel working to get more depth on the roster

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins' Words, Not Actions, Tell Tua Tagovailoa Tale - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier have been consistent with their full support of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Mike McDaniel reveals who decided not to use Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on returns and why

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had a total of 2 punt returns for -4 yards last season. What gives? We asked Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: OT Matthew Bergeron - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron and how he would fit with the Dolphins

Dolphins Secondary

Rams’ McVay on why Ramsey, Miami will be a good fit. And contract news on several Dolphins

Rams’ McVay explains why Ramsey will be good fit with Dolphins

Dolphins Offseason

NFL free agency 2023: Grading each AFC East team for moves they've made, with Jets earning top marks - CBSSports.com

Here's a rundown of how the offseason has gone in the AFC East

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/27/23: What do new additions bring to the Dolphins offense - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL free agency grades 2023: Miami Dolphins fans react to team’s offseason moves, needs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins used the free agency period to bolster their defense and set themselves up for a playoff run in 2023. How do fans think they did?

Which NFL record(s) would you like the Miami Dolphins to break in 2023? - The Phinsider

The NFL, as is with almost every sport, is very stat driven, especially in the way fans view individual players and teams. The NFL has some of the most rabid fans and also, with the exception of...

Dolphins Mike McDaniel “excited” for the addition of LB David Long Jr. - The Phinsider

Did the Miami Dolphins finally find the middle linebacker they’ve been searching for?

Report: Miami Dolphins are having “constant conversations” with DT Christian Wilkins on an extension this offseason - The Phinsider

Wilkins is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Which member of the Dolphins would look best wearing No. 0? - The Phinsider

League owners approved the proposal allowing players to wear the number zero on Tuesday.