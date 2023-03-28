The Splash Zone 3/28/23: What do new additions bring to the Dolphins offense

The Miami Dolphins needed to upgrade some pieces on their defense and they did just that by adding Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. On the offensive side of the ball, they still need to figure out what they are doing at left guard and right tackle. The team seems content to run it back with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson as starters, but the fans really don’t want to see that. Dan Feeney was added to provide some depth at guard and center, but it sounds like he’ll get a chance to compete for some starting time.

For the rest of the offense though, their really didn’t need to be much change. The team is running it back with their running backs, but don’t be surprised if the Dolphins draft one in the upcoming NFL Draft. An upgrade at backup quarterback was needed and hopefully Mike White provides just that. Wide receiver wasn’t a need, but the addition of Braxton Berrios is a huge plus since he provides special teams value.

Dolphins film study: What each new offensive player can bring to Miami

The Dolphins have added four outside free agents on offense, including a new backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Mike McDaniel

What you need to know about what Mike McDaniel said here in Phoenix

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addresses Jalen Ramsey, Tua Tagovailoa and more in Phoenix on Monday

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel makes hilarious crack about Commanders' value | Fox News

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a joke about the Washington Commanders' value when he talked about it Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Mike McDaniel: I can see a hunger in Tua Tagovailoa that I'm excited to watch play out - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins displayed their level of commitment to Tua Tagovailoa by announcing that they’ve picked up the quarterback’s fifth-year option earlier this month.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: OL John Micheal Schmitz - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on University of Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and how he would fit with the Dolphins

Dolphins Linebackers

Returning to Vic Fangio's Scheme may Be Exactly What Malik Reed Needs - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Reed's role in Pittsburgh never develop fully after he had led the Broncos in sacks under Fangio, now Miami's DC after being the head coach in Denver

