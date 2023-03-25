The Splash Zone 3/25/23: Mike McDaniel & Chris Grier attend Alabama Pro Day

The NFL Draft is right around the corner. Coaches, scouts, and general managers will be making the trips all over the country to meet and scout prospects. The Miami Dolphins were well represented at the Alabama Pro Day. Head Coach Mike McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier were in attendance to evaluate some prospects. Perhaps someone like running back Jahmyr Gibbs could be a day two pick by the Dolphins next month.

the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Double-Team Alabama Pro Day - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier both were on hand to watch Crimson Tide prospects, a few of whom could help the Dolphins

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Kelly: Welker can Turn Berrios Into an Elite Slot Receiver for Dolphins - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The pairing of the newly-signed WR with the WR coach who has slot experience could pay big dividends

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Safety Competition Should Be Friendly But Fierce - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Free agent pick-up DeShon Elliott will challenge college teammate and good friend Brandon Jones for the starting job opposite Jevon Holland

Jalen Ramsey sets example for NFL players on player empowerment | Schad

Jalen Ramsey shows NFL players how it's done. You want to trade me? OK, trade me to Miami. Get it done.

Dolphins re-sign special teams ace Justin Bethel. And Miami loses veteran lineman to Raiders

Bethel recorded one interception this past season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/24/23: Do Dolphins view Dan Feeney as a starter? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2023 NFL free agency; Miami Dolphins re-sign cornerback Justin Bethel - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lock in their special teams ace for 2023.

NFL offseason workout schedule: Miami Dolphins begin workouts in April - The Phinsider

The NFL has released the schedule for OTAs and minicamps this offseason. When will the Miami Dolphins be getting back on the field?

Miami Dolphins’ roster ranks #3 in ESPN’s 2023 NFL Unit Grades - The Phinsider

On paper, the Dolphins have one of the best rosters in the NFL heading into next season.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 534 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the arrival of the weekend. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do...