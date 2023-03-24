The Splash Zone 3/24/23: Do Dolphins view Dan Feeney as a starter?

Dan Feeney, who signed with the Miami Dolphins last week, met with the media the other day and stated the opportunity to compete for a starting spot was a big reason as to why he picked the Dolphins. Feeney brings plenty of experience to the offensive line as he has started 64 games in his career while switching roles between guard and center. He should also be somewhat familiar with the offensive system Mike McDaniel runs as Mike LaFleur was the New York Jets offensive coordinator, who worked with McDaniel while on the San Francisco 49ers staff.

Miami Dolphins Starting O-Line Might Not Be Status Quo After All - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Veteran free agent newcomer Dan Feeney indicated the opportunity to start was a big reason he signed with the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Running Backs

The takeaway from what Dolphins did at running back. And deadline passes for key starter

Exploring Dolphins’ decision to opt for status quo at running back

Dolphins Wide Receivers

KELLY: Acquiring Tyreek Hill was the most beneficial trade in Dolphins history - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A celebration of one of the best acquisitions in franchise history should be celebrated, and the best may be yet to come

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins Potential Draft Target: OT Jaelyn Duncan - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan and how he would fit with the Dolphins

Dolphins Defense

The Dolphins’ additions on defense may be new, but there’s familiarity in Miami

Familiarity with new teammates and scheme could be a boon for a defense being retooled under coordinator Vic Fangio.

Dolphins Linebackers

Malik Reed on reuniting with Bradley Chubb and Vic Fangio, who's 'about the business'

Malik Reed had his best seasons with Vic Fangio and Bradley Chubb in Denver. You know where they all live and work, now, right?

Dolphins Offseason

How a goofy road trip video is a step toward taking Dolphins where they want to go | Habib

The Dolphins signing Mike White triggered a ‘package deal' of ex-Jets coming to Miami. Their vibe should fit perfectly in Mike McDaniel's locker room.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/23/23: New free agent signings meet with Dolphins media - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins free agency 2023 poll: Grading the moves and remaining needs - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have had a busy start to the 2023 free agency period. How would you grade what the Dolphins have done and where is their biggest remaining need?

Happy Anniversary; Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins one year ago today - The Phinsider

Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins on March 23rd, 2022.

Dolphins officially re-sign linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel - The Phinsider

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel visited with the New England Patriots before returning to the Miami Dolphins.

What Is Your Dream “Blockbuster” Trade For The Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Today is the one-year anniversary of the Miami Dolphins trading with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most dynamic and explosive player in the NFL, Tyreek Hill. It got me thinking about what other...