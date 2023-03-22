The Splash Zone 3/22/23: How improved is the Dolphins roster?

The Miami Dolphins have made several additions to their roster, but none bigger than the trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The secondary needed some help after it was decimated with injuries last season and they got a huge boost with Ramsey in the room now. According to some experts, the Ramsey trade is enough to make the Dolphins one of the most improved teams in the NFL.

NFL free agency 2023: Experts debate the most improved teams

A dozen NFL experts weighed in on which teams have dominated the offseason so far, including the Dolphins after a savvy trade for a star cornerback.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins Defense Making Moves in Offseason But More to Come - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have landed three projected starters early in the offseason, highlighted by the trade for Jalen Ramsey, and now it's about building more depth

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Target: LB Daiyan Henley - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley and how he would fit with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Bringing Back Andrew Van Ginkel - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have now re-signed 11 of their 2023 free agents

Miami Dolphins Sign Linebacker Malik Reed 5 Things to Know and Stats

Another productive pass rusher, who played the first three years of his career under Vic Fangio, joins the Dolphins defense.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Sign Safety DeShon Elliott 5 Things to Know and Stats

The Dolphins continue to strengthen their secondary by adding safety DeShon Elliott.

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins Sign Punter Jake Bailey 5 Things to Know and Stats

The Miami Dolphins acquire another former All-Pro in punter Jake Bailey.

