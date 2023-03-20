The Splash Zone 3/20/23: Dolphins among ‘winners’ of free agency

The Miami Dolphins have made plenty of additions to their roster this past week and it looks like they are mainly getting good reviews. The Dolphins are a better football team now then when they were a week ago. They traded for one of the top cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey and added linebacker David Long, who should fit perfectly in the Vic Fangio defense.

2023 NFL Free Agency Winners: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Daniel Jones Win the Offseason

Winning free agency can actually matter. We look at the 2023 NFL free agency winners to see which teams and players won the March Super Bowl.

Dolphins Secondary

Why is Jalen Ramsey the player to push the Dolphins over the hump? ‘He loves the battle’

At 28, Ramsey is a champion and one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. He has dreams of a gold jacket – and the Dolphins have hopes of him helping lead them back to a Super Bowl.

