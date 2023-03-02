The Splash Zone 3/2/23: Should Dolphins exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth year option?

The Miami Dolphins have until May 2 to exercise the fifth year option of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. When Tua played this year, he was pretty good. But he just couldn’t stay healthy. General manager Chris Grier doesn’t think that will scare the team away from exercising Tua’s fifth year or perhaps offering the quarterback an extension. Hopefully Tua can see the field a bit more next season because this offense was fun to watch when he was piloting it.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins' Chris Grier 'not rushed' on picking up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth year: 'All options' are on the table

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday that the club is weighing the options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the fifth-year option deadline and isn't ruling out an extension this offseason.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Combine Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down key points from the Miami Dolphins head coach's press conference, including thoughts on Tua, Byron Jones, Mike Gesicki and more

Chris Grier

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier Talks Tua Tagovailoa Contract Extension, Byron Jones, and Cap Plans

The Miami Dolphins are open to discussing a contract extension with Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, GM Chris Grier said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins Headed for Replay at Running Back? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin all are pending free agent

Dolphins Secondary

Realistically? Byron Jones' days with the Miami Dolphins are all in past tense | Habib

The Dolphins say they're keeping an open mind, but Byron Jones' own words make it difficult to imagine him in aqua and orange ever again.

Dolphins Offseason

NFLPA survey: Vikings, Dolphins, Raiders top free agency report cards - ABC30 Fresno

The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released what it describes as "free agency report cards" for all 32 teams, with the Vikings, Dolphins and ...

Scouting Combine Notebook: McDaniel Talks Tua in Year 2 of the Offense

The latest from Day 2 at the NFL Scouting Combine includes nuggets from Head Coach Mike McDaniel, General Manager Chris Grier and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/1/23: Mike McDaniel speaks at NFL Combine - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke before the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign -Michael Deiter - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Deiter is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason. What should the team do?

NFLPA releases inaugural team report cards, Stephen Ross and Miami Dolphins pass with flying colors - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are tied for first in six individual categories.

What Are The Greatest Hits And Misses Of Dolphins GM Chris Grier? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have had their fair share of up-and-down seasons. We have seen a long line of head coaches come and go, GMs come and go, and more players than we can count come and go. The team...