The Splash Zone 3/19/23: Dolphins sign linebacker Malik Reed

The Miami Dolphins continue to add pieces to their roster with the most recent acquisition being linebacker Malik Reed. Reed was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos and had his best seasons with them. He will reunite with Vic Fangio and Bradley Chubb in Miami.

Dolphins Sign OLB Malik Reed

The Dolphins have added some pass rushing depth today, agreeing to a one-year deal with Malik Reed, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Both parties have intentions of improving on a disappointing 2022 season.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Sign Tight End Eric Saubert

Dog dad Eric Saubert gives the Dolphins another option in the tight end room.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins turn the page on special teams by adding Jake Bailey and Braxton Berrios - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins had one of the NFL’s worst special teams groups last season.

The Miami Dolphins are adding to their outside linebacker group with the addition of former Broncos and Steelers player Malik Reed.

The Phinsider weighs in on the Miami Dolphins signings thus far - The Phinsider

This past week saw the Miami Dolphins trade for, sign, re-sign, and even put in a waiver claim on a bevy of new or returning players. Miami entered the offseason with only 43 players on the roster...