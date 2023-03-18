The Splash Zone 3/18/23: Dolphins bring back receiver River Cracraft and sign punter Jake Bailey

The Miami Dolphins brought back another one of their players yesterday when they re-signed wide receiver, River Cracraft. He was buried on the depth chart last year and it seemed like it was certain he wouldn’t be back after the team signed Braxton Berrios. Cracraft recorded 9 catches for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns in 11 games last season.

The Dolphins are still in need of a punter and brought in former New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey for a visit. In a rather odd situation, Bailey was suspended by the Patriots for the final two games of the 2022 season, which was reportedly about differing opinions on his back injury where he missed four game while on injured reserve.

The offensive line remains a work in progress. The Dolphins have their starters in left tackle Terron Armstead, center Connor Williams, and right guard Robert Hunt. Liam Eichenberg will get the chance to compete for the starting left guard spot while Austin Jackson gets his chance at right tackle. They both haven’t shown promise since being drafted, but it looks like the Dolphins aren’t ready to give up on the young guys yet. They do need to bring some competition/depth in. They are reportedly showing interest in another former New York Jets player, tackle George Fant.

