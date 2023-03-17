The Splash Zone 3/17/23: Dolphins sign Braxton Berrios and O-Line depth

The Miami Dolphins continued to add more pieces to their roster yesterday by bolstering their wide receiver and offensive line units. The team signed former New York Jets wide receiver/returner, Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal. Berrios could slide into the slot receiver spot and will provide tons of value as a kick/punt returner.

The Dolphins offensive line was pretty banged up last year and showed why you should have some quality depth on the roster. They re-signed offensive tackle Geron Christian who had some starting experience but should serve as a backup tackle unless he can push for the starting right tackle job. The team also added Dan Feeney, formerly of the New York Jets. He should provide some depth at guard.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Get Versatility with Braxton Berrios Pick-Up - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Did the Miami Dolphins just land "Wes Welker 2.0" with the addition of Braxton Berrios?

Miami Dolphins Keep Adding Pieces to their Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have added competition along the offensive line but no big-name player like Terron Armstead

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey - Doubters should watch my tape

New Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Thursday brushed off the possibility of him falling off and encouraged skeptics to watch his film from last season.

With long, steely stare, Jalen Ramsey's intensity shines through in Dolphins' introduction | Schad

Jalen Ramsey is a super star. Here's how he came across in his first news conference as a Miami Dolphin.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey embraces Super Bowl expectations as Miami’s latest splash addition

The new Miami cornerback spoke to local reporters for the first time Thursday.

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Re-sign 4 players

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed tackle Geron Christian, running back Myles Gaskin, linebacker Duke Riley and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 3/16/23: Dolphins make several roster moves - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Nik Needham re-signing with Miami Dolphins in 2023 NFL free agency - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed cornerback Nik Needham late Wednesday night.

NFL free agency 2023: Former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel visiting New England Patriots - The Phinsider

Will the Patriots close the deal with AVG?

Miami Dolphins Bolster Interior Offensive Line with Dan Feeney - The Phinsider

We see it year in and year out, depth matters.

Miami Dolphins free agency 2023 continues with re-signing Geron Christian - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are returning offensive lineman Geron Christian on a one-year contract.

2023 NFL free agency signings: Braxton Berrios joining Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

University of Miami product Braxton Berrios is continuing his AFC East tour by signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

NFL Free Agency 2023: Former Miami Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts signing with the Steelers - The Phinsider

Roberts departs Miami after three seasons.

What are the Risks to the Miami Dolphins going “all in?” - The Phinsider

It’s fun, it’s exciting... but could it backfire?

Jalen Ramsey on joining the Miami Dolphins: On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of — but we still have to go prove it - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have won the offseason in the past, Ramsey looks to carry momentum to the regular season.

Which Miami Dolphins Transaction Thus Far Is Overrated? - The Phinsider

Just as the team has done over the previous few days the Miami Dolphins continued to build out their 2023 roster today with even more additions. It seems as if all the holes that needed to be...

NFL free agency 2023: Mike Hilton suggests that tight end Mike Gesicki joins the Cincinnati Bengals - The Phinsider

Could the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback convince Mike Gesicki to join the team?