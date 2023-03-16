The Splash Zone 3/16/23: Dolphins make several roster moves

The Miami Dolphins made several additions to their roster yesterday. Some familiar faces will be back as OT Kendall Lamm and RB Myles Gaskin re-signed with the team yesterday and both will get a chance to compete for a roster spot. The team also picked up WR Freddie Swain off of waivers. The former Denver Bronco was once on the Dolphins practice squad.

The Dolphins also added some new faces by adding TE Eric Saubert and S DeShon Elliott. The team needed to add a tight end and Saubert will provide some good blocking but doesn’t provide much upside in the receiving game. Elliott could potentially be a starter at safety, depending on how Vic Fangio wants to run the show.

