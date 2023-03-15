The Splash Zone 3/15/23: Dolphins bring back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson

The Miami Dolphins had only one running back on their roster and that was Salvon Ahmed. In some moves that should surprise no one, the Dolphins brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson on two-year deals. Mostert had his best statistical season last year and Wilson was a great piece to add at the trade deadline. The two running backs are great fits in the Mike McDaniel offensive system and both should get their chances to shine this upcoming season.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Mike White can potentially double his money in Miami - ProFootballTalk

Mike Effin’ White will be moving to F-L-A under his new deal with the Dolphins. And he can double his money with an incentive package covering both seasons of his two-year deal

Dolphins Linebackers

What Dolphins are getting with LB Long: lots of positives but one concern from his coach

What Dolphins are getting with linebacker David Long

Duke Riley agrees to new deal with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins will be holding onto linebacker Duke Riley.

Miami Dolphins Got a Great Fit for their Defense with David Long Jr. - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins got rave reviews for picking up former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. in free agency

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins' Contract Restructuring Makes Jalen Ramsey Deal Even Better - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins drastically lowered Jalen Ramsey's cap number while giving him more more guaranteed money

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Free Agency: A Closer Look at Chris Grier's Two-Year Plan

The Miami Dolphins are the new Rams. The Dolphins are the NFL's No. 1 win-now team, with GM Chris Grier sacrificing tomorrow for today in free agency.

Miami Dolphins sacrificing the future? Not so fast…

Miami Dolphins fans, congratulations. Your team has become the latest franchise to be the subject of hot takes from fans and media about their organizational philosophy.

Are the Dolphins targeting a deal for Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler?

The Miami Dolphins appear to be in win-now mode. Should they go all-in to acquire running back Austin Ekeler?

