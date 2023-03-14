The Splash Zone 3/14/23: Dolphins find their backup quarterback in Mike White

The Miami Dolphins were in need of a new backup quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater became a free agent. The team moved quickly to secure the services of former New York Jet, Mike White. Earlier this offseason during an interview, White stated he wouldn’t mind playing for the Dolphins, his hometown team. White will compete with Skylar Thompson for backup QB duties and it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins carry three quarterbacks on the roster again.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

On Friday, word emerged that the Dolphins will exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s expected that the option officially will be exercised on Monday.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins Special Teams

Dolphins Offseason

