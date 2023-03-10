The Splash Zone 3/10/23: Dolphins restructure Bradley Chubb’s contract

The Miami Dolphins were able to clear up some of their cap space yesterday when they restructured edge rusher, Bradley Chubb’s contract. The Dolphins had to make some moves/restructures in order to generate some cap space and with this move, the team will save $14.656 million in 2023. Cornerback Byron Jones will be released next week, but is designated as a post-June 1 cut and will save the team $13.6 million when June comes around.

Dolphins clear cap space with Bradley Chubb restructure - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a five-year extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Broncos last year and they’ve turned back to that contract in order to create some cap space ahead of the new league year.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Nick Saban addresses Tua Tagovailoa's concussions

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had some injuries in college and the NFL, including concussions, and Nick Saban spoke out about it this week

Miami Dolphins 2023: What's next at quarterback?

The Dolphins are set at QB, if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy. That is cause for concern. And it makes Miami's choice of backup imperative.

Dolphins Secondary

Exploring where Dolphins stand at safety and potential options, and a big Fangio decision

Exploring where Miami Dolphins stand at safety and outside options

Former Dolphins

Grown Up and Slimmed-Down, Miami Dolphins' Mike Pouncey Finally Gets the Send-Off He Deserves

A matured Mike Pouncey weighed in on his complex legacy with the Miami Dolphins during a ceremony to announce his retirement.

