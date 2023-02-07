The Splash Zone 2/7/23: What will Dolphins do at running back?

The Miami Dolphins signed Raheem Mostert last offseason, then traded from Jeff Wilson near the trade deadline. Both running backs are set to become free agents along with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. All four of those guys touched the football for the Dolphins this past season and it seems likely that Mostert and Wilson could be back next season. The Dolphins have to get their cap situation figured out, but as of right now it doesn’t seem likely the team would go after a big name back.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Options: a Big Name Like Jacobs or Status Quo? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have three pending free agents at running back, so they have big decisions to make at that position

Miami Dolphins' Top 10 Most Important Free Agents of 2023

Mike Gesicki may go on to be one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the NFL and may in fact sign a new deal worth $9- to $11-million per season.

Miami Dolphins News 2/5/23: Dolphins’ in-house decisions - The Phinsider

What did you do with your first weekend without real football for months? - The Phinsider

So we have finally come to the part of the year where we have weekends with no real NFL anything going on. Sure there was the "Pro Bowl" this weekend and the Superbowl is next weekend but there are...

Dolphins free agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign - Clayton Fejedelem - The Phinsider

Our annual look at the decisions the Miami Dolphins have to make about their upcoming free agents kicks off for 2023 season with a look at special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem.

Which defense will have a better season in 2023, the Miami Dolphins or the Minnesota Vikings? - The Phinsider

It’s Fangio versus Flores. Who comes out on top?

Schefter: Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings - The Phinsider

Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years.

With limited cap space, ‘all signs’ reportedly point to tight end Mike Gesicki walking in free agency - The Phinsider

Gesicki played under the franchise tag this year.