The Splash Zone 2/5/23: Dolphins’ in-house decisions

Free agency is a little over a month away and the Miami Dolphins have plenty of decisions to make between then and now. The team has plenty of upcoming free agents they need to take care of and they need to clear out some cap space. Mike Gesicki is set to become a free agent after playing the year on the franchise tag. The move was questioned at the time because Gesicki’s skill set did not match what Mike McDaniel was asking for tight ends to do on this offense. Gesicki was a good sport about his limited playing time and should have no trouble finding a new home and opportunity next month.

Teddy Bridgewater, Raheem Mostert among Dolphins' in-house decisions - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins are projected to be $12 million over the cap with key decisions to make before free agency begins.

Dolphins Defensive Line

DE Bradley Chubb’s broken hand ‘all good’ as he aims to improve on ‘decent’ debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

