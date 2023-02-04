The Splash Zone 2/4/23: Vic Fangio will be Dolphins best offseason addition

The Miami Dolphins still have plenty of moves to make this offseason, but they may have already made their best one with the hiring of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Dolphins defense underperformed last season, mostly in part due to injuries. But despite being down so many key players, Josh Boyer remained aggressive and it ended up not working well for the unit most of the time. Not only does Fangio bring a ton of defensive coaching experience to the team, he brings some head coaching experience that Mike McDaniel can lean on.

Why Vic Fangio hire could end up being Miami Dolphins' biggest move of 2023 NFL offseason - CBSSports.com

Miami is already acing its offseason after hiring the defensive ace

Dolphins Offensive Line

Mike Munchak a Logical Choice for Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Opening - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Longtime NFL coach Mike Munchak was out of the NFL in 2022 after three seasons with the Denver Broncos

Dolphins Defense

What the Miami Dolphins Are Getting With Vic Fangio - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining Vic Fangio's defenses during his long NFL career

Dolphins Offseason

An early look at potential Dolphins’ options with the 51st pick in the NFL Draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/3/23: Vic Fangio will be Dolphins new defensive coordinator - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Gamers have been putting up insane numbers with Tyreek Hill in Madden - The Phinsider

Since Madden NFL 23 was first released on August 16th, gamers have been putting up insane numbers with Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins are set to reportedly make Vic Fangio the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator - The Phinsider

Fangio is joining the Dolphins on a three year contract.