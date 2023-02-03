The Splash Zone 2/3/23: Vic Fangio will be Dolphins new defensive coordinator

After it was reported on Sunday that Vic Fangio would become the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, it finally became official yesterday when Adam Schefter reported that Fangio had committed to the Dolphins job. Fangio will take the job after the Super Bowl, due to him working as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a big get for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Worth the wait: Dolphins win big as defensive ace Vic Fangio ends doubt, commits to Miami | Opinion

Miami Dolphins win the fight for ace defensive coordinator Vic Fangio

Dolphins Defense

What the Miami Dolphins Defense Should Look Like with Vic Fangio - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the scheme that's helped make Vic Fangio one of the most respective defensive coaches around

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Who says Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa isn't among NFL's five best QBs? His peers do

Passing leader Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins isn't among the league's best QBs according to balloting of his peers. See which Dolphins received votes.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins position review: Miami’s tight end room likely headed for shakeup

Mike Gesicki is an impending unrestricted free agent after a quiet season.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/2/23: Memories of the Dolphins and Tom Brady - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins statistically the most successful team against Tom Brady throughout the years - The Phinsider

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement — again — this week, and as he rode off into the sunset, plenty of Dolphins fans told him to not let the door hit him in the you-know-what on the way...

Vic Fangio to officially be named Miami Dolphins DC after Super Bowl - The Phinsider

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have officially agreed to terms with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who will sign with the team after Super Bowl LVII.

Dolphins part ways with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum - The Phinsider

The Dolphins are now on the market for a new offensive line coach.

NFLPA announces inaugural Players’ All-Pro list with four players representing the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Players were tasked with voting for the best.

Fox Sports nominates Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 as candidate for the 2022 NFL Game of the Year - The Phinsider

Miami was down 21 points in the fourth quarter before coming back.

Who is the single most important player on this current roster? - The Phinsider

Every team has that one player. Sure most will say the quarterback is the most important piece of any team in today's NFL but there is always that one other player that serves a more significant...