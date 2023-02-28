The Splash Zone 2/28/23: What do the Dolphins do with their secondary?

The strength of the Miami Dolphins defense was supposed to be their secondary, but that was not the case this past season. The defense that Josh Boyer wanted to run was ineffective due to the amount of injuries in the secondary. The team was without Byron Jones and Trill Williams all year, Nik Needham tore his ACL in the first half of the season and special teamers were asked to contribute more. Xavien Howard played through injury and made the Pro Bowl and Kader Kohou, an undrafted rookie, was a huge surprise for the team. Things will change under Vic Fangio and it will be interesting to see what this secondary looks like in a couple of months.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Dolphins position review: What happens with Byron Jones and cornerback position?

Jones missed the entirety of the 2022 season after offseason leg surgery, putting his standing with the team in question.

