The Splash Zone 2/27/23: Players excited to play for Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio is considered one of the best defensive minds in the game, so it should be no surprised that players are excited to play and learn from him. The Miami Dolphins have two stars in the making with safety Jevon Holland and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Both players stated their excitement to play for the veteran coach and hopefully Fangio can get them both to a Pro Bowl level.

Vic Fangio can go a long way as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins if he can unlock the Pro Bowl potential that safety Jevon Holland and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips possess heading into their third NFL seasons.

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Targets: CB Clark Phillips III - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Scouting report on Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III and how he would fit with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins News 2/26/23: Byron Jones speaks out - The Phinsider

Season Snapshot: Jaelan Phillips bullied the New York Jets in Miami’s Week 18 win - The Phinsider

Phillips became a cornerstone of the defense in his second season.

