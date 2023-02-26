The Splash Zone 2/26/23: Byron Jones speaks out

Miami Dolphins cornerback, Byron Jones, voiced his frustration on Twitter yesterday about the injuries he sustained in the NFL and though he didn’t say it, it seemed like he announced his retirement from the game. It was an odd year for him and the Dolphins as Jones sat out the entire 2022 season and now we know why. Jones said he is unable to run and jump after his injuries and wanted to provide caution to the rookies and future players who want to enter the NFL.

Miami Dolphins CB Byron Jones Sheds Light on His Situation: "It Was an Honor and a Privilege to Play in the NFL" - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The former Pro Bowl cornerback missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from offseason leg surgery

