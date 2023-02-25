The Splash Zone 2/25/23: Which free agents are likely to be retained by Dolphins?

Free agency is just around the corner and every NFL team will have plenty of decisions to make about their free agents. The Miami Dolphins will have some big decisions to make on both sides of the ball. On offense, both of their starting running backs will be free agents but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson back for next season. On defense, the Dolphins have some linebackers that will hit the market. But who knows what Vic Fangio will be looking for personnel wise.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

As Dolphins prepare to reload via NFL Combine, free agency, who's likely to be retained?

The Dolphins have decisions to make on key free agents, including both RBs, as they prepare for the NFL Combine. Monster decisions await for 2024.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Top 2022 Draft Picks' Quiet Rookie Seasons Not Unexpected - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Channing Tindall and Erik Ezukanma generally were viewed as developmental prospects when the Miami Dolphins took him in the 2022 NFL draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/24/23: Vic Fangio’s impact on Dolphins defense - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins set to hire Western Kentucky defensive line coach Kenny Baker - The Phinsider

Vic Fangio continues to build his impressive coaching staff.

Get to Know The Phinsider | Sumeet Jena Edition - The Phinsider

It’s time to meet Sumeet!

Mike Gesicki seeking Dolphins status update from Caleb Williams - The Phinsider

No matter how his production fell off during the 2022 NFL season, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was a constant professional and never seemed to not be having fun on the field. After a...

Bobby Wagner is just what the Miami Dolphins need at linebacker - The Phinsider

Wagner and the Rams parted ways earlier this week.

Does Jordan Poyer want to play for the Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

If you’re listening closely, it sure seems like it.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 530 - The Phinsider

We have once again made it through another work week (for most of us) and now it’s time to kick back and celebrate the arrival of the weekend. This thread is posted every Friday evening when we do...