The Splash Zone 2/23/23: Dolphins add Joe Kasper as safeties coach

Vic Fangio is continuing to assemble his defensive coaching staff with the most recent hire being Joe Kasper as the new safeties coach. Kasper has no prior connection to Fangio, but he has coached with Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, before. Kasper was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was has been a defensive quality coach since 2021.

New safeties coach Joe Kasper previously worked with head coach Mike McDaniel in the NFL

