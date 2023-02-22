The Splash Zone 2/22/23: Could Dolphins have a top 10 offense and defense?

The Miami Dolphins offense was considered to be one of the top units in the league last season when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy. The defense was on the other end of the spectrum and struggled to contain opposing offenses. Mike McDaniel fired Josh Boyer and got a huge upgrade at defensive coordinator by hiring Vic Fangio. Wherever Fangio has been, his defenses have been pretty successful. If Fangio can get the defense fixed up and the offense can build off of last season, it’s not an unreal possibility that the Dolphins could have both units in the top 10.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Top 10 on offense and defense? Why not, with McDaniel, Fangio

The Dolphins have an incredibly improved coaching staff and with McDaniel and Fangio, Miami is incredibly difficult to prepare to play

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Potential Draft Targets: TE Darnell Washington - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

University of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington could provide a boost to the Miami Dolphins offense

Dolphins Defensive Line

Vic Fangio: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips have great potential, but we've got to see it - ProFootballTalk

As the new Dolphins defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio has a pair of solid young edge rushers to work with in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Dolphins position review: Christian Wilkins set to lead defensive line again – with a new deal?

The 2019 first-round pick is set to play on the fifth-year option but could receive a new deal this offseason.

Dolphins Secondary

Why Holland Should Take a Big Step Under Vic Fangio - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland's impressive skill set should make a key player for the team's new scheme

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Mentioned in Connection with Jalen Ramsey - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have been known to make headline-grabbing moves in recent years, and the question is whether they'll do it again in 2023

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/21/23: Renaldo Hill joins Dolphins coaching staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Three Miami Dolphins Players Who Deserve A Bigger Role In 2023 - The Phinsider

Which players should play a larger role for the Dolphins next season?

Who Should The Dolphins Target First? - The Phinsider

Last night I listed our very long list of Miami Dolphins free agents and asked the question which of those players would you like to see the team sign and which do you hope they never sign again?...

PFF maps out blockbuster trade where the Miami Dolphins acquire Jalen Ramsey - The Phinsider

It’d take some draft picks.