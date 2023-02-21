The Splash Zone 2/21/23: Renaldo Hill joins Dolphins coaching staff

Vic Fangio is beginning to fill out his defensive coaching staff and he is bringing back a former Miami Dolphin. The team will be hiring Renaldo Hill as defensive pass game coordinator, who spent the past two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator. Chargers head coach, Brandon Staley, allowed to move to happen due to the respect he has for his former boss, Fangio.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Renaldo Hill Returns to Dolphins as Assistant Coach - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill as defensive pass game coordinator

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio Introductory Press Conference Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Highlights from new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's introductory press conference

Why Vic Fangio Picked Miami Dolphins and His Vision for Maximizing Bradley Chubb

Vic Fangio decided to become the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator despite other lucrative opportunities and no real ties to the organization or its coach.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/20/23: Free agents with ties to Dolphins coaching staff - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins hire Renaldo Hill as defensive pass-game coordinator - The Phinsider

The Dolphins added a top assistant to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s staff.

Former Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage rushes for 3.5 yards per carry average in XFL debut - The Phinsider

Ballage has classic Ballage performance; 24 carries for 84 yards

Should the Miami Dolphins pick up QB Tua Tagovailoa’s 5th-year option? - The Phinsider

To pick up, or not to pick up, that is the question!?