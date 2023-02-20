The Splash Zone 2/20/23: Free agents with ties to Dolphins coaching staff

Don’t be surprised when the Miami Dolphins show interest in a free agent from the San Francisco 49ers or the Denver Broncos next month. Why those two teams? Because of the familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Dolphins have some work to do with their cap situation first before they can start to think about adding free agents to the team.

Miami Dolphins Potential Free Agents in Likely Places - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Pending free agents with ties to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff who should be worth monitoring

Miami Dolphins 2023 Schedule Update and Possibilities - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Kansas City Chiefs' game in Germany reportedly likely will be against Detroit, eliminating that possible European game for the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins News 2/19/23: How did the Dolphins 2022 trades fare? - The Phinsider

What Lessons Should the Miami Dolphins take from the SB Champion Chiefs? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and have seemingly shrunk the gap between themselves and the Buffalo Bills. Things are looking up for Mike McDaniel and company,...

How Do You Feel About Stephen Ross And His Time As The Owner Of The Miami Dolphins? - The Phinsider

Since 2009 Stephen Ross has owned our Miami Dolphins. In his time at the top he has not only rolled through plenty of coaches but also rebuilt the stadium including adding a roof over the seating...