The Splash Zone 2/17/23: Danny Crossman gets another year

The Miami Dolphins defense underperformed last season and that got Josh Boyer fired and in comes Vic Fangio. The Dolphins special teams underperformed and Danny Crossman got to keep his job. Like the defense, the special teams also suffered due to the injuries all over the roster. Special teams guys took a bigger role on defense meaning they couldn’t contribute as much towards punt and kick duties. Crossman has a year to prove that last seasons slump was due to the injury issues or Mike McDaniel may be looking for a new special teams coach.

