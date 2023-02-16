The Splash Zone 2/16/23: Vic Fangio is officially the Dolphins defensive coordinator

It’s officially official, Vic Fangio is the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator. The Dolphins defense was underwhelming last season mainly in part due to the injuries all around. But Josh Boyer wanted to remain aggressive and it backfired on the team too many times. Fangio was the hottest candidate on the market for a defensive coordinator job, so kudos to Mike McDaniel for convincing the veteran coach to come to the Dolphins.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Name Fangio Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins today named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season’s Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series, presented by Baptist Health.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins Officially Welcome Fangio - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator Wednesday morning

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins Post-Super Bowl Power Rankings dRoundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in the second tier of NFL teams in the eyes of the national media after the conclusion of the 2022 season

Miami Dolphins 2022 Free Agent Class Revisited - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A month ago before the start of free agency for 2023, we look back at how the Dolphins fared last year

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 2/15/23: Will Hunter Long have a bigger role in 2023? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator search: Vic Fangio officially hired - The Phinsider

The hiring took longer than expected, but it is finally official.

Dolphins should pursue Derek Carr? No they should not - The Phinsider

The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Derek Carr. The Miami Dolphins should not try to bring him to South Florida.

What to do now that its the off-season? - The Phinsider

So as we slide into the offseason those of us that primarily follow football have to find other things to take up our time. It also means that Spring is right around the corner and Summer will soon...

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is excited to play for Vic Fangio - The Phinsider

Fangio went 19-30 as a head coach.

NFL Mock Draft 2023: AFC East breakdown of new Todd McShay first-round projection - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round pick this year, but we do not want to miss all the mock draft fun.