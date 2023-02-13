The Splash Zone 2/13/23: Dolphins coaching staff should come in to focus soon

The Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff is missing some coaches, but they should be filled sooner rather than later. The Dolphins have had to wait on Vic Fangio to officially become the team’s defensive coordinator, due to him working with Philadelphia Eagles as they prepared for the Super Bowl. But Fangio will take the role today and he should begin filling out his defensive staff. The team will interview Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see his father, Ed Donatell, be part of the Dolphins staff too.

Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff Soon to Come Into Focus

The Miami Dolphins reportedly requested permission to interview Chargers assistant coach Tom Donatell, the son of longtime Vic Fangio associate Ed Donatell

