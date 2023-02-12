The Splash Zone 2/12/23: Dolphins off to a great start in 2023 already

The Super Bowl has yet to be played yet, but it’s been a good start for the Miami Dolphins in 2023 so far. A couple days ago, it was announced that Zach Thomas would be heading into the Hall of Fame. Which has been long overdue. The current Dolphins team also had some good news. Tua Tagovailoa is out of the concussion protocol and the defense will get a huge boost with the addition of Vic Fangio at defensive coordinator.

and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Zach Thomas making Pro Football Hall of Fame tops glorious start to ‘23 for Dolphins | Habib

Zach Thomas has a message for Miami fans: “You don’t have to vent no more about me not making the Hall of Fame."

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Report: Dolphins request interview with Tom Donatell - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have requested an interview with Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold releases self-help book, talks first season in Miami

Ingold just finished his first season with the Dolphins, a year in which he set a career-high in catches, receiving yards and total touchdowns.

