The Splash Zone 2/11/23: Catching up with Tua Tagovailoa

It’s been awhile since we last heard from Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. On Christmas day against the Green Bay Packers, Tua suffered his second concussion of the year and did not play for the rest of the season. Tua is thankful the team shut him down because he felt they were protecting him from himself. Over the offseason, Tua said he will be practicing judo hoping it will help him fall better on the football field.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa 'thankful' to Dolphins for long protocol stint

Tua Tagovailoa said the Dolphins "were just protecting me from myself" by effectively shutting him down after he suffered his second concussion.

Zach Thomas

Armando Salguero's Hall Of Fame Presentation For Miami Dolphins Linebacker Zach Thomas: OutKick Exclusive – OutKick

OutKick's Armando Salguero, a Hall of Fame voter, shares the presentation he submitted for Zach Taylor. Zach Thomas Hall of Fame Presentation

Dolphins Tight Ends

An update on Dolphins’ wide receiver-to-tight end project Tanner Conner, where he stands

Dolphins’ Conner hoping to take next step in tight end transition

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Get to Know The Phinsider | Josh Houtz Edition - The Phinsider

Meet the writers behind the words of your favorite Dolphins’ news site!

Miami Dolphins News 2/10/23: Zach Thomas is a Hall of Famer - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be ‘learning how to fall’ in the offseason - The Phinsider

Tagovailoa will be taking judo lessons this offseason.

Armando Salguero's Hall Of Fame Presentation For Miami Dolphins Linebacker Zach Thomas: OutKick Exclusive – OutKick

OutKick's Armando Salguero, a Hall of Fame voter, shares the presentation he submitted for Zach Taylor. Zach Thomas Hall of Fame Presentation

Get to Know The Phinsider | Josh Houtz Edition - The Phinsider

Meet the writers behind the words of your favorite Dolphins’ news site!

Miami Dolphins News 2/10/23: Zach Thomas is a Hall of Famer - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins retired jersey numbers: Time to formalize Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas - The Phinsider

The time to officially retire 54 and 99 is here.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced - The Phinsider

Manning lost seven of his first nine matchups against the Dolphins.