The Splash Zone 2/10/23: Zach Thomas is a Hall of Famer

It may have taken longer than expected but Zach Thomas, the legendary linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, is finally in the Hall of Fame. This has been long overdue as Thomas has been a finalist for the past four years and he finally got the hear his name get called. Thomas is one of nine inductees that will be enshrined this August.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Looks Forward and Back at Super Bowl - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Running back Raheem Mostert reflected on his first season with the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins hoping to develop Verone McKinley III as second Oregon safety. Where he stands

Dolphins’ McKinley giving Dolphins a second Oregon safety to develop

