Duke Riley is the next man up - The Splash Zone 12/9/23

The Miami Dolphins will be without Jerome Baker on Monday night when they take on the Tennessee Titans. Baker was injured on Sunday against the Washington Commanders and the injury did not look good. But the team got good news and while Baker injured his MCL, it is not considered season ending and the linebacker is week-to-week. With Baker down, the Dolphins will have to turn to Duke Riley who was actually pretty impressive when he came into the game against the Commanders. But Riley has made it a career of being ready when his name is called and the Dolphins are going to need him to be ready if they want to slow down Derrick Henry.

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley has played every game of his three-year tenure with the team but has just five starts in that time. With fellow inside linebacker Jerome Baker dealing with a knee injury, Riley is expected to start on defense for the first time in 2023 when the Dolphins face the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” at Hard Rock Stadium.

