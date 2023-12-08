Austin Jackson signs 3-year contract extension - The Splash Zone 12/8/23

Count me among the many of people who had written off Austin Jackson and I am so sorry that I was wrong about the offensive tackle. Up to this point, Jackson had not lived up to the expectations of being a first round selection and prior to this season, the Miami Dolphins did not exercise Jackson’s fifth-year option. But everything has come together for Jackson this year as he is playing like a Pro-Bowler and for that effort, the Dolphins rewarded him with a 3-year contract extension. Kudos to Jackson for silencing the doubters and being rewarded for his remarkable turnaround this season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Get Head-Start on Offseason With Austin Jackson Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins have locked right tackle Austin Jackson in with a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel December 7 Media Session Highlights - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

As QB injuries complicate contenders, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa remains upright

Tagovailoa has played in every game this season, while many notable signal-callesr have been sidelined by injury.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill can match an NFL record on Monday against the Tennesse Titans - A to Z Sports

Hill can join an elite club on Monday

Dolphins 2023 Season

Louis Riddick, who works Monday’s Dolphins game, remains one of their biggest believers

ESPN’s Riddick a believer in Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: 7 Starters and 28 TDs Miss Practice

The Miami Dolphins' injury report in Week 14 is longer than Santa's list. The offensive line in particular is a concern.

Former Dolphins

The More We Hear About Brian Flores, the Smarter the Miami Dolphins' Decision To Fire Him Looks

After Austin Jackson signed a three-year extension to remain with the Miami Dolphins, he discussed what life was like under Brian Flores in his first two years.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Details: Revisiting the Steelers and Dolphins 2019 Trade

In September of 2019, the Miami Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. What was the trade, and how has it turned out?

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Could Dolphins play in Brazil next season - Miami Dolphins News 12/7/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins sign tackle Austin Jackson to contract extension before 2024 free agency - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and right tackle Austin Jackson have agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps the former first-round pick with the team through 2026.

Week 14 Thursday night Football winners picks 2023: Patriots vs. Steelers - The Phinsider

The NFL’s Week 14 schedule begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Our experts pick their winner for the game.

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers Live Thread & Game Info - The Phinsider

Join us live to follow and discuss this evening’s TNF game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami Dolphins sign defensive tackle Justin Ellis to practice squad, release safety Verona McKinley III - The Phinsider

Justin Ellis has played nine seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Giants, Raiders, and Ravens