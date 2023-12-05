The Splash Zone 12/5/23: Dolphins playoff picture after week 13

On Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins sat on top of the AFC. After taking care of the Washington Commanders, the Dolphins got some help from the Green Bay Packers since they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, who was previously holding that #1 spot in the AFC. Thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals last night, by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dolphins remained at the top spot.

The Miami Dolphins' 2023 Playoff Picture Through Dec. 3 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins ended the Sunday games holding the first seed in the AFC standings

Dolphins Running Backs

With De'Von Achane '100%,' the Miami Dolphins' Running Back Rotation Seems Set

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane had over 100 all-purpose yards in his first real game back from a knee injury.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins Scheduled to Work Out LB Reuben Foster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Starting linebacker Jerome Baker sustained a knee injury in the Week 13 victory at Washington

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Is Quietly Having an Excellent Year

Jalen Ramsey gets all the headlines, but Miami Dolphins teammate Xavien Howard is more than holding his own in 2023.

Dolphins 2023 Season

More impressive feats by Hill, Tagovailoa, Achane. And Dolphins notes on every position

Achane continuing to impress. And Dolphins personnel notes

Unlike last year, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are rolling in December

A year ago, the Miami Dolphins began December with a loss to San Francisco that jump-started a five-game losing streak. Sunday's 45-15 rout of the Washington Commanders was an emphatic turnaround for Miami, which is 9-3 for the first time in 22 years.

