Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week - The Splash Zone 12/28/23

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend to secure a playoff spot and kicker Jason Sanders played a huge part in the victory. Sanders made all five of his field goal attempts with three of them being 50-plus yards and one of them being a career high 57 yards. He also became the first Dolphins kicker to make three 50-plus yard field goals in the same game. It’s been awhile since Sanders had a game like this and it came at the right time.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It’s the fifth time Sanders has received the award in his career.

'Physical' vs. 'Cute?' Mike McDaniel Takes Issue With Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Narrative

The Miami Dolphins are the track stars. The Baltimore Ravens are the bullies. That's the narrative. Is it wrong? Mike McDaniel sure seems to think so.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier's 5 Best Under-the-Radar 2023 Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins wouldn't have the second-best record in the NFL without these low-key roster moves orchestrated by GM Chris Grier.

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa must avoid a scary trend against the Ravens - A to Z Sports

Miami must avoid their star QB joining a very unfortunate list

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Not Dwelling on his Big Baltimore Game of 2022 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes at M&T Bank Stadium in a remarkable 42-38 comeback victory 15 months ago

The numbers prove that Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey has had a massive impact - A to Z Sports

Miami's star defender has paid dividends on the field

Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott, former Raven: 'This is going to be a heavyweight fight.'

DeShon Elliott, Lamar Jackson and Zach Sieler were once in the same Ravens draft class. They'll reunite on Sunday.

Hard Knocks Episode 6: 'Uncle Dan' Marino's Epic Christmas Gift to Miami Dolphins QBs

Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino makes a guest-starring appearance in the sixth episode of the in-season Hard Knocks.

Miami Dolphins News: Are Physical Baltimore Ravens Kryptonite for Shanahan-McDaniel Offenses?

In the Miami Dolphins, it'll be two straight weeks against a Kyle Shanahan-DNA offense for the dominant Baltimore Ravens defense.

Miami Dolphins Practice Report, Injury Update: New Info on Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, Robert Hunt

The Miami Dolphins' practice report includes a number of key injured players, but Mike McDaniel isn't ready to rule any of them out, including Jaylen Waddle.

