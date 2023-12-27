Jaylen Waddle dealing with a high ankle sprain - The Splash Zone 12/27/23

The Miami Dolphins victory over the Dallas Cowboys came at a cost as Jaylen Waddle sustained a high ankle injury during the game. This has been the story of Waddle’s season as he has dealt with a variety of different injuries over the past few months but the team is still unsure on how severe this injury is. High ankle injuries are no joke and we have seen players knocked out with them for a few weeks. The Dolphins have to travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend and it will be a tougher task without Waddle in the lineup.

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has high ankle injury - ESPN

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who left Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys early, is dealing with a high ankle injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. His status for the Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens is in question.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could create his legacy in these next two games - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tagovailoa is in position to become the NFL MVP front-runner if he can beat the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the next two games

Miami Dolphins Playoff Scenarios: How Likely Is a Bills-Dolphins Wild Card Matchup?

There's a wide array of Miami Dolphins playoff scenarios, including a very plausible one that includes a first-round date with the Buffalo Bills.

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Clinch Playoffs with Team Win over Dallas

It required all three phases as the Dolphins punched their ticket to the postseason. Here are the three takeaways from the Dolphins 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins became a consensus top 3 team after their victory against Dallas

Dolphins playoff seed scenarios - Miami Dolphins News 12/26/23 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 16 win over the Dallas Cowboys - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins earn a playoff berth with victory over Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Film Review: The Miami Dolphins Escape With a Pivotal Two-Point Victory Over the Visiting Cowboys - The Phinsider

This Dolphins team is coming together and they may have found the formula to keep winning into January.

NFL betting odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens opening line gives early advantage to Baltimore - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins head out on the road for the final time in the 2023 NFL regular season as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. The oddsmakers have given the Ravens the slight edge early in the week leading up to the game.

NFL Playoff Picture Week 17 2023: Clinching scenarios include two paths to AFC East title for Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins can claim their first AFC East division title since 2008 with one of two things happening on Sunday.

