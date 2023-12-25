Dolphins defeat Cowboys, clinch playoff spot - The Splash Zone 12/25/23

Thanks to Jason Sanders, the Miami Dolphins were able to come away with a win last night. The Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys with a score of 22 - 20 with Sanders kicking five field goals, which included the game winner. It was a statement win for the Dolphins who have yet to beat a team with a winning record this season and also secured a playoff spot. Up next for the Dolphins is the the Baltimore Ravens, which will be another tough test.

Miami Dolphins' huge 22-20 win vs. Dallas is gift needed to give hope for No. 1 seed new life | Opinion

A game 52 years ago against Dallas Cowboys helped change the course of Dolphins history. This Christmas Eve game may have done the same as Miami's huge 22-20 home win kept alive hopes for No. 1 seed, AFC East crown.

